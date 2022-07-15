Bay Area’s own Rexx Life Raj is back with his first album in two years. His latest effort, The Blue Hour is his most personal project to date, detailing the harrowing loss of his parents and the process of grieving and maintaining his mental health.
“This album is about transition,” said Rexx in a statement. “This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it. From losing my parents, to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can’t even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else.”
This fall, Rexx will support The Blue Hour with a 24-date North American tour.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
09/22 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room @ HOB
09/23 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock @ HOB
09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ HOB
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
09/29 — Washington, DC @ Songbird
09/30 — New York City, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
10/02 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/03 — Toronto, OH @ Velvet Underground
10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
10/07 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Other Side @ Cervantes
10/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
10/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/18 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
10/20 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/23 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ VooDoo @ HOB
10/29 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/04 — San Francisoco ,CA @ August Hall
The Blue Hour is available now via EMPIRE. Stream it here.