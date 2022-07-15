Bay Area’s own Rexx Life Raj is back with his first album in two years. His latest effort, The Blue Hour is his most personal project to date, detailing the harrowing loss of his parents and the process of grieving and maintaining his mental health.

“This album is about transition,” said Rexx in a statement. “This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it. From losing my parents, to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can’t even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else.”

This fall, Rexx will support The Blue Hour with a 24-date North American tour.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/22 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room @ HOB

09/23 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock @ HOB

09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ HOB

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

09/29 — Washington, DC @ Songbird

09/30 — New York City, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

10/02 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/03 — Toronto, OH @ Velvet Underground

10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/07 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/11 — Denver, CO @ Other Side @ Cervantes

10/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

10/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

10/20 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/23 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

10/25 — San Diego, CA @ VooDoo @ HOB

10/29 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/04 — San Francisoco ,CA @ August Hall

The Blue Hour is available now via EMPIRE. Stream it here.