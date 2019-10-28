The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“Are you going to be asking questions like Nardwaur?” Rexx Life Raj asks early in our interview in San Francisco, before adding, “As long as you don’t do middle school sh*t. We went through the MySpace days”.

It’s a moment of hilarious commentary from the rising rapper – born Faraji Wright to a gospel singer mother and former Black Panther father in Berkeley, California — showing off his trademark ability to make anyone in his proximity laugh; whether in-person or social media. The self-described “Caption God” has the ability to craft self-reflective narratives that allow fans an inner look into how his mind processes the world, reminiscent of Alice’s venture into wonderland; the aftereffect is evocative of a psychedelic trip with friends, where the end result is the acknowledgment of one’s genius.

“I mean you did battle Philip Banks of Trey Coastal in high school after he transferred to Berkeley High from Alameda… Who won the battle you or Phil?” I ask.

“That’s pretty crazy,” he says. “That’s pretty nice that you know that.” A slight chuckle exhales from his body — a 6-3 frame valued during his tenure as a Division 1 football player at Boise State University — now in a serene state of rest after his performance at Nima Etminan’s (EMPIRE’s Vice President of Operations) birthday party. A melodic set that highlighted standout songs from his discography, Raj closed with “Moonwalk,” his latest collaborative single with superstar producer Kenny Beats set to feature on Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There, his upcoming studio album.

On first listen, the track follows the Berkeley musician’s smooth, harmonious flow, and mystifying wordplay, all magnified by Beats production. But there’s also a glimpse of the rapper’s progression into confidence. “You know my life is crazy, look at my DM’s (Look at my DM’s) / Yeah, buss her ass one time, now she actin’ like my BM (Ooh ) / Yeah, battling demons, they was sleeping like a Tylenol PM,” he raps in the opening lines with a keen awareness of the situational influences associated with his rise as an emerging rapper in mainstream music.

His musical evolution, encapsulated throughout his Father Figure trilogy, is grounded in a self-orchestrated journey that honors the influences of his youthful upbringing, like the Marshall Quartet on his maternal side, as well as contemporary icons such as Nipsey Hussle, sampled on “Burgundy Regal” from the upcoming Somewhere Out There.