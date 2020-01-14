Rich The Kid And Quavo’s ‘That’s Tuff’ Video Is Quite The Gym Flex

Since his 2017 rise to mainstream success with “New Freezer” alongside Kendrick Lamar, Rich The Kid has been steadily at work. In the years following, the rapper dropped The World Is Yours and its sequel The World Is Yours 2. Last year also saw release of the fourth installment in his label’s compilation series, Rich Forever. Despite the recent success, Rich The Kid made a label switch last year, moving from Interscope over to Republic Records. To commemorate the move, Rich The Kid delivered a new song, “That’s Tuff” featuring Quavo. Just a month removed from the track’s release, the two have unleashed a visual for the track.

Heading over to their nearby gym, Rich The Kid and Quavo are greeted by a number of gym rats who all seem to doubt the duo’s iron-pumping abilities. With a goal to prove everyone in the gym wrong, the two rappers get to work. They soon take over the gym as they effortlessly lift weights all across the gym, putting their doubters to shame.

Watch Rich The Kid and Quavo’s “That’s Tuff” video above.

