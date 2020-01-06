Quavo is kicking off the new year with new solo music, starting with the trunk rattling, Murda Beatz-produced “Practice Makes Perfect.” Over Murda’s ominous synths and cavernous kick drums, Quavo issues the usual assortment of flexes, threats, and somber recollections with his signature singsong flow and plenty of autotune. Among the boasts, he asserts that “I got my watches from Geneva,” that “I might serve a fan at my shows,” and that “I woke up my bitch with a brand new bag,” while he promises dire repercussions if his business partners come up short with the cash: “If you don’t got it we put an AK up.”

While Quavo may be considered by many to be the de facto leader of Migos, he actually may have had the most low key 2019 of the trio, dedicated as he was to making behind-the-scenes business deals over making music. Among those, he is reportedly producing an animated kids’ TV series about Atlanta, partnering with Lids and Meek Mill to release his own limited-edition line of caps, and linking up with Uber Eats and Popeyes for a special, Migos-branded selection of menu items.

Quavo also spent his first week of 2020 in Aspen with his girlfriend and fellow rapper Saweetie, posting a selection of pics from the slopes, where it looked like the couple had a fun time learning to snowboard and taking in a different variety of “ice” than the one they usually rap about.

Check out Quavo’s new song above and listen to his collaboration with Travis Scott’s Jackboys here.