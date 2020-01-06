Music

Quavo Kicks Off The New Year With The Murda Beatz-Produced ‘Practice Makes Perfect’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Quavo is kicking off the new year with new solo music, starting with the trunk rattling, Murda Beatz-produced “Practice Makes Perfect.” Over Murda’s ominous synths and cavernous kick drums, Quavo issues the usual assortment of flexes, threats, and somber recollections with his signature singsong flow and plenty of autotune. Among the boasts, he asserts that “I got my watches from Geneva,” that “I might serve a fan at my shows,” and that “I woke up my bitch with a brand new bag,” while he promises dire repercussions if his business partners come up short with the cash: “If you don’t got it we put an AK up.”

View this post on Instagram

N E W D E C A D E @dreamworksmotorsports

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

While Quavo may be considered by many to be the de facto leader of Migos, he actually may have had the most low key 2019 of the trio, dedicated as he was to making behind-the-scenes business deals over making music. Among those, he is reportedly producing an animated kids’ TV series about Atlanta, partnering with Lids and Meek Mill to release his own limited-edition line of caps, and linking up with Uber Eats and Popeyes for a special, Migos-branded selection of menu items.

View this post on Instagram

A S P E N 2 0 2 0

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Quavo also spent his first week of 2020 in Aspen with his girlfriend and fellow rapper Saweetie, posting a selection of pics from the slopes, where it looked like the couple had a fun time learning to snowboard and taking in a different variety of “ice” than the one they usually rap about.

Check out Quavo’s new song above and listen to his collaboration with Travis Scott’s Jackboys here.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×