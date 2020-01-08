DJ Khaled Shares The Tracklist To The Upcoming ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Soundtrack

The latest installment in the Bad Boys film series is set to arrive next Friday, January 17, and while all eyes will be on the film’s two protagonists, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, viewers will also find an appearance from DJ Khaled as well. In addition to having a role in the movie, Khaled has also been left in charge of curating the soundtrack for the upcoming Bad Boys For Life film and today, the We The Best mogul has revealed the tracklist for the soundtrack.

With the soundtrack and the film arriving on the same day, Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack serves as Khaled’s first release since his summer-2019 album, Father Of Ashad. With a name like Khaled attached, it can be expected that the soundtrack will be loaded with a number of big names and that’s exactly the case here.

A ten-track effort, the soundtrack features music from Meek Mill, Bryson Tiller, J Balvin, City Girls, Jaden Smith, Rich the Kid, and more.

Below, find the Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack album art and tracklist.

01. Meek Mill feat. Farruko — “Uptown II”

02. City Girls — “Money Fight”

03. The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

04. Rick Ross feat. Bryson Tiller — “Future Bright”

05. DJ Durel feat. Quavo & Rich the Kid — “Bad Moves”

06. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee — “Muévelo”

07. Pitbull & Lil Jon — “Damn I Love Miami”

08. Jaden Smith — “The Hottest”

09. Buju Banton — “Murda She Wrote”

10. The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)”

Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack is out January 17 via We The Best Music Group and Epic Records.

