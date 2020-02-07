Rich The Kid Is Getting Sued By His Management Company For $3.5 Million

Things have been looking bright for Rich The Kid. The rapper switched labels, leaving Interscope for Republic Records. Upon the move, he teamed up with Quavo for their “That’s Tuff” track, which would later get a gym-centered video. With things seemingly going in the right direction, Rich The Kid has now found himself in a bit of a situation.

Representatives at Blueprint Artist Management filed a new lawsuit against Rich The Kid — whom they manage — claiming that the rapper has not paid the company for their services in almost three years. In the lawsuit, Blueprint claims that they are owed $3.5 million in unpaid fees that have accumulated from a deal the two parties agreed to back in 2017. Suing the rapper for a breach of contract, the management company also claims they repeatedly reached out to him requesting the money they are owed, but according to Blueprint, all requests were ignored.

Whether Rich The Kid is truly at fault in this matter remains to be seen, but the issue could serve as a bit of a distraction as he continues work on his upcoming project that currently has two songs out: “That’s Tuff” and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again-featured “Money Talk.”

Rich The Kid has yet to comment on the lawsuit.