In May of 2010, Rick Ross declared his mission statement for the next decade: “It’s next level time, Elroy Jetson time,” he told online outlet 57thave. Artists use a rotating assortment of superfluous cliches to pump up new music, so the interview wasn’t exactly his “the souf got sum to say” moment. Ross, who fashioned himself as “the biggest boss,” was prone to self-mythologizing quotables like “I need $10 million a year just to function.”

And at the time, Ross was probably the last rapper that rap fans were taking at face value. In 2009, the then-34-year-old was getting needled by most of the rap world after being “exposed” as a correctional officer in 2008. That he survived universal ridicule and 50 Cent’s 2009 onslaught of viral disses to sustain a career was a miracle. But then “BMF” dropped, and even his detractors realized he was set for takeoff. His 2010 output began with the Albert Anastasia EP, the prequel to Teflon Don, which was released on mixtape site DatPiff 10 years ago today.

With the vaunting “BMF” and “MC Hammer,” as well as the silky “Super High,” Ross deafened the knocks on his credibility and entered a new tier of rap stardom by personifying a popular adage: “The bigger the lie, the more they believe.”

By 2010, Rick Ross was lucky to simply be treading water as a signed mainstream artist. He had gone through two years that would have torpedoed almost any artist. In 2008, late journalist Sam Ferguson divulged for Hip-Hop Weekly that Ross had worked as a corrections officer at the South Florida Reception Center for 18 months. Ross initially denied the allegations, but a photo then surfaced of Ross in uniform. The specter of a rapper ideating himself a drug kingpin while previously working as a CO was considered too far fetched for many consumers to suspend disbelief on, and his then-successful career was in jeopardy.

At the start of 2009, Ross seemingly sought to shift his narrative in one of the most dangerous ways possible: by dissing 50 Cent. On “Mafia Music,” he called the G-Unit boss a “jealous stupid motherf*cker” and accused him of burning his child’s mother’s house down. Ross has said that 50 gave him an odd look at the 2008 BET Awards (50 says he doesn’t even remember seeing Ross) which necessitated the shots. Regardless of the genesis, the two clashed online, with 50 Cent vowing to “f*ck (Ross’) life up for fun.” On top of dropping numerous diss records, 50 pulled numerous viral stunts, including dropping an “Officer Ricky” cartoon, taking Ross’ child’s mother out on a shopping spree, and releasing a sex tape of one of Ross’ other children’s mother. The onslaught was so vicious that even 50’s then-archenemy Game told Ross that “50 eatin’ you boy.”

The double blow of two successive years of bad headlines would have made most MCs a mere footnote in rap history, but Ross’ talent prevailed. He had been in the rap game since the ‘90s, toiling through situations at several record labels before being signed by Def Jam in 2006. Between his skills and his determination, he wasn’t going to allow himself to be easily dismissed.

Deeper Than Rap went number one on the strength of singles like “Maybach Music 2,” “Magnificent,” and “Rich Off Cocaine.” Ross had defied 50 Cent’s assertion that his career would be dealt a death blow and exemplified the cognitive dissonance that’s become more normalized for most rap fans in 2020. It was possible to acknowledge Ross’ past job and note that 50’s volleys were pretty stinging while still enjoying Ross’ music. Hip-hop fans had long clung to a “keep it real” mantra, but once enough people had acknowledged that nothing was real but the feeling of the music, Ross felt creative liberation to push the fantasies further — and make them impossible to ignore.

Ross played to his late-aughts resilience by naming his next album Teflon Don. The album was set for a summer 2010 release, but Ross first sought to feed the streets with a suite of testers. He linked with in-demand producer Lex Luger after freestyling over his now-iconic “Hard In The Paint” instrumental, with a tenacious delivery and deflective lyrics like, “You think I give a f*ck what other n***s think? / Make another million every time a n***a blink.”