Getty Image
Music

Rick Ross Faces Strong Criticism Thanks To A Resurfaced Clip Of Him On VH1’s ‘Signed’

by:

Back in 2017, VH1 launched a new talent show entitled Signed. The series invited unsigned hip-hop and R&B talents to Atlanta to audition in front of three judges — Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S. — for the chance to get signed to one of their respective record labels. Signed was canceled after its first and only season, but a clip from it recently resurfaced on Twitter and it’s caused fans to pounce on Rick Ross.

Two contestants named Brittany and Kaiya were auditioning for the judges during an episode of the show. They both used an instrumental of Rick Ross’ “Ashton Martin Music,” with Brittany singing her version of the song first. Once she completed her version, Lenny S. called the audition the “smartest move of her life,” while Ross and Dream applauded her. Brittany then pointed out that another contestant used had the same beat as her. That person would be Kaiya, who went up next to give her audition.

Despite impressing with her vocals, Ross cut Kaiya’s audition short and said her use of the “Ashton Martin Music” instrumental “wasn’t the best platform for your voice.” He added, “You have a unique voice and Brit did sound better than yours. Every time you present your music, you better be a superstar.” Kaiya thought otherwise and shared her thoughts with viewers after her audition. “My song is original. I wrote it myself. Brittany used the same exact melody and the same ad-libs. You didn’t change anything,” she said. “I think he was so blinded by the butt that he wasn’t paying attention like that.”

After the clip resurfaced on Twitter in a tweet that was captioned, “The music industry in a nutshell,” fans dragged Rick Ross for his comments and proclaimed that Kaiya clearly had the better audition.

You can read some of the tweets from fans below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×