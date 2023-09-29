Rick Ross and Meek Mill are teaming up for a joint album, Too Good To Be True, and it’s coming “ASAP” they told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. According to Pitchfork, Ross said, “This just was a quick vibe. Maybe two and a half months, you know what I’m saying?” They’ve already released the first single, “Shaq & Kobe,” which you can check out above.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross has brought his Maybach Music Group imprint to a new home, according to Billboard. MMG is now partnered with Gamma, which bills itself as an artist-friendly alternative to the major label system. Founded by former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef, Gamma is backed by Apple and A24, among others, and offers a suite of resources for the creation, distribution, and marketing of music and related media.

Jackson said of the partnership, “Rick Ross epitomizes the multimedia and multi-faceted content pioneer that Gamma was created to amplify. We couldn’t be happier to formalize our relationship, welcome him to the Gamma family, and propel the trajectory of an already well-established empire. We’re beyond excited for the world to experience his surprise, highly anticipated collab reunion album with Meek.”

Calling the collab album “anticipated” might be a stretch; if anything, it comes as a surprise after relations between the mentor and protege seemed strained in recent years. After Meek complained about his record contract on Twitter, some fans thought he might have friction with Rick Ross, to whose Maybach Music Group he’s been signed almost since the beginning of his career. The duo reunited on stage late last year, but hadn’t even hinted at the possibility of a joint project until earlier this week.