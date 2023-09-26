Rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross are considered one of the great dynamic duos. But now they’re going to honor another great pair, this one from the world of basketball. The two will reunite for another ambitious single, “Shaq & Kobe,” paying homage to the NBA Basketball Hall Of Fame inductees.

Meek uploaded the forthcoming track’s official cover art in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page. He went on to tell fans about the inspiration behind the song.

“Kobe [Bryant] and Shaq [O’Neal]. R.I.P. to the G.O.A.T., legend, and father! I learned my motivation and ambition from you. I ain’t have a dad. I was going off y’all. Thank you. Friday [September 29],” wrote Meek.

Kobe and shaq …. Rip to the goat legend and father! I learned my motivation and ambition from you I ain’t have a dad… I was going off yall Thankyou FRIDAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 MEEK MILL RICK ROSS 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/x5Q6wGBtl6 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 25, 2023

Meek’s admiration for Bryant was shaken in 2021 when the late athlete’s widow, Vanessa, called him out for what she considered to be insensitive lyrics.

On an unreleased track with fellow rapper Lil Baby, Meek says the line, “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” referencing Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash. Meek has since apologized to the Bryant family, and one assumes this song will remain respectful.

