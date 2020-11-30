Rico Nasty has been teasing her upcoming album since this past spring. Now after ushering in the beginning of a new era with the singles “IPhone,” “Own It,” and “OHFR?” Rico Nasty has finally uncovered some more details about her impending release Nightmare Vacation.

Rico Nasty returned Monday to officially unveil her Nightmare Vacation album art and tracklist. Speaking about the project in a recent interview with W Magazine, Rico Nasty addressed certain pressures she faced while penning the album:

“I started feeling like I should make what I hear on the radio. I was only making those songs to please my A&R, like, does this sound mainstream? By the time the studio session is over, you have a song that you wouldn’t listen to if somebody paid you. […] I look back at my tracklist like, not only did I overcome people trying to tell me what I should sound like, but I overcame a f*cking pandemic and was still able to create it. I think I’m on the cusp of being ready to just take sh*t head on, take it for what it is.”

Check out Rico Nasty’s Nightmare Vacation cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Candy”

2. “Don’t Like Me” Feat. Don Toliver and Gucci Mane

3. “Check Me Out”

4. “IPhone”

5. “STFU”

6. “Back & Forth” Feat. Amine

7. “Girl Scouts”

8. “Let It Out”

9. “Losers” Feat. Trippie Redd

10. “No Debate”

11. “P*ssy Poppin”

12. “OHFR?”

13. “10Fo”

14. “Own It”

15. “Smack A B*tch (Remix)” Feat. PPCocaine, Rubi Rose, Sukihana

16. “Smack A B*tch (Bonus)”

Nightmare Vacation is out 12/4 via Sugar Trap / Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

