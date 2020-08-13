Rico Nasty Is A Ghost In The Machine In Her Surreal ‘iPhone’ Video

With all the talk of the 2020 XXL Freshman Class circulating, a member of 2019’s class has returned to drop off a new video from her delayed debut album. “iPhone,” the latest single from Rico Nasty arrives with a video produced by her “Ringtone” collaborators 100 Gecs. The video uses surreal imagery to comment on the way technology has consumed our lives as Rico spits boastful lyrics about a crush who gets her to change her ways.

“iPhone” joins “Lightning” and “Popstar” as the latest teaser to the delayed Nightmare Vacation, which was originally set to be released in summer 2020 but was delayed by the onset of a global pandemic. The delay turned out to be a mixed blessing, as it allowed Rico more time to polish the project and ensure it lives up to the potential posited by prominent co-signers like Cardi B, who told Rico she was “up next” to become one of rap’s biggest stars.

However, her delayed album isn’t the only thing keeping her name buzzing during lockdown. She recently collaborated with IDK on his PG County posse cut “495,” contributed to the Scooby-Doo reboot film’s “My Little Alien,” and linked up with Kali Uchis for the bilingual hit, “Aquí Yo Mando.”

Watch Rico Nasty’s ‘iPhone’ video above

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.