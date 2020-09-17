Rico Nasty’s Bizarre ‘Own It’ Video Pushes Pride And Self-Confidence

Rico Nasty‘s debut album Nightmare Vacation is still in the works without a release date in sight, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing the project’s latest single. “Own It” arrives with a surreal video that finds Rico performing the upbeat track while surrounded by unexplained wildlife like ducklings, possums, and raccoons. In one scene, Rico dons a spike covered, bright yellow vinyl mask that covers everything but her mouth, while in another, she presents as a twisted housewife. Her makeup and hair are the stars of the video, pushing the boundaries of even what we’re used to seeing from the quirky star.

While the COVID-19 outbreak delayed Rico’s debut, she told Uproxx that she’s using the extra time to polish her product. That extra effort resulted in her videos for “Popstar” and “iPhone,” a feature appearance in Kali Uchis’ video for “Aquí Yo Mando,” and a plethora of soundtrack contributions, including “Dirty” for Insecure, “495” with IDK from Basketball County, and “My Little Alien” for Scoob! Cardi tabbed Rico as “up next” last year and it looks like she’s soon to make good.

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Own It” video above.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.