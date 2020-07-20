A bulk of Rihanna’s professional attention in recent years has been devoted to her various Fenty products, and now she’s getting ready to launch some new ones. Over the weekend, the multi-hyphenate announced the arrival of Fenty Skin, a new line of skincare products. She made the announcement with a bang, too: She shared a promotional video for the line, and alongside Rihanna and a handful of models, also featured are ASAP Rocky and Lil Nas X.

Rihanna revealed some info about Fenty Skin on Twitter, writing in a pair of tweets, “I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.” She later shared a photo of herself and Rocky and added, “that’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin! More product details soon come.”

I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 19, 2020

Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath✨🧖🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UlZDYhGVGC — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 19, 2020

that’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin! 👌🏿 More product details soon come 👉🏿 Hit the link to sign up for early access to shop! https://t.co/YaT6BFSJec pic.twitter.com/vHT7jsRWVp — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 19, 2020

Fenty Skin is set to be released on July 31, and more information can be found on the Fenty website.