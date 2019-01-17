Getty Image

Rihanna is already the queen of (relatively) affordable, high quality makeup and lingerie, but the singer is reportedly taking her designing talent to a new venture. According to a report from WWD, Rihanna is in secret talks with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a luxury fashion house under her name.

There aren’t any more details about the launch or word on when it might be confirmed yet, but Rihanna fans might have gotten their first peek at some of the designs earlier this week. The singer stepped out in some gorgeous, geometric sunglasses (with “Fenty” written across the temples) on Tuesday in Manhattan. And while Rihanna is certainly famous enough to have a designer custom-make some sunglasses with her name on them, the singer is so interested in fashion she’s more likely to design them herself.

Rihanna is set for a busy 2019. After the launch of her highly successful Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty lines and some high-profile film and TV roles, Rih has been taking her time recording her follow-up to her 2016 record ANTI.

However, the singer recently promised fans on Instagram that new music will be coming this year. It’s a lot, but if anybody can juggle half a dozen fashion collabs, a budding Hollywood acting career, and being one of the most iconic R&B-pop singers in the world, it’s Rihanna.