Getty Image

Rihanna has been creatively preparing for a major announcement this week. The sharp businesswoman discreetly posted obscure photos to a newly made social media account @SAVAGEXFENTY and left her hardy Navy to theorize just what it all meant. Would it be new music or another Fenty Beauty product to obsess over? Well, it turns out all those rumors about Rih coming out with her own lingerie line are true, which means she may be giving Victoria’s Secret and La Perla a run for their money.

She confirmed what some suspected on Instagram today (April 20) captioning, “we bout to light this up sis!!… introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon.”

BadGal RiRi originally teased that “something” was on the horizon using various social media posts. First, a photo of two televisions stacked on top of each other and accompanying handle @SAVAGEXFENTY. Next, Rih posted a photo to her Instagram teasing a nude bralette, followed by a silent video flashing various, hard-to-make-out images.

We got neXt. A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY (@savagexfenty) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

With the mega success of her make-up line Fenty Beauty, which had all the other major make-up brands shook because of Fenty Beauty’s unapologetic inclusion of women of color, and Rih’s influence in fashion throughout the tenure of her career, getting into the business of apparel seems to be a natural move. It was announced in March that TechStyle Fashion Group struck a deal with 2014’s FDA Fashion Icon Award recipient for an impending lingerie line. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Savage x Fenty has been in the works for over a year.

Although there is no firm launch date for her lingerie line, the website for Savage x Fenty is up and taking contact information from those eager to get first dibs.