Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty fashion show was a spectacle, but it didn’t go off entirely without a hitch. Rihanna received backlash from some of her Muslim fans over a song called “Doom” that played during the show. The track featured a sample of a Hadith (a reading of sacred texts), which some saw as Islamic cultural appropriation. Fans said Rihanna should have known better and accused her of using the Muslim faith as an “aesthetic.” Rihanna has heard the complaints and responded with an apology.

This morning, Rihanna expressed gratitude that the mistake, which she called a “huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” was pointed out. She also apologized, writing in an Instagram Story:

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Find Rihanna’s post below.