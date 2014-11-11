Rihanna Went To The White House And Pretended To Be On ‘Scandal’

When Ms. Rihanna goes to Washington, she visits the White House, not to see the bathtub that William Howard Taft got stuck in or the painting in the Oval Office that George Bush kept Karl Rove’s horse tranquilizers behind. She pretends to be on Scandal, the most social media-friendly attraction in ShondaLand. Here is Rihanna posing as Olivia Pope, naturally.

Rihanna should tour the globe, pretending to be on other TV shows. In Texas, she can slap the “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose” sign, and flash people, or go to the Sopranos diner in New Jersey, and flash people. Basically, where Rihanna goes, so does flashing.

Vulture via Instagram