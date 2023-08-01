Rob49 is the latest artist to grace the UPROXX Sessions stage, bringing a fiery performance of his unreleased song “I Realized” to the infamous graffiti wall. The New Orleans rapper’s profile has risen sharply in recent months, with appearances on tracks with G Herbo, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Travis Scott under his belt, despite only rapping professionally for about three years. His booming voice and nonstop flow have distinguished him in the street rap scene, along with his gritty storytelling style.

Rob is fresh off the release of his new album, 4GODII, which features appearances from the likes of Birdman, Icewear Vezzo, NoCap, Roddy Ricch, and Trippie Redd. He’s preparing to release the deluxe edition next Friday, August 11, but “I Realized” will remain an UPROXX Sessions exclusive for the time being.

You can watch Rob49’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “I Realized” above.

