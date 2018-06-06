Pitch Perfect PR

Long-named Aussie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are readying to release their debut album, Hope Downs, on June 15 via Sub Pop, and they’ve offered some previews of the record before then. The band’s Tom Russo previously said of the record, “The songs on this album are like a collection of postcards about wider things that were going on through the lens of these small characters.” Now they’re adding to their hoard: The band shared “An Air Conditioned Man” last month, and now they’ve dropped “The Hammer.”

Similarly to its predecessor, “The Hammer” features the light guitar-driven indie sound of groups like Real Estate or Diiv, but with a more immediate and propulsive energy behind it. It’s a prime track to herald summer, and further proof that Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are worthy of a spot in the prestigious Sub Pop lineup.

Listen to “The Hammer” above, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include some newly announced North American shows, below.