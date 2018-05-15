Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Escape The Working Man’s Malaise On ‘An Air Conditioned Man’

05.15.18 27 mins ago

Warwick Baker

Coachella always has a large and full lineup, which means that it’s always full of hidden gems. This year, one of those was one of the most oddly-named bands on the poster: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. The Australian indie rock group generated some buzz with a pair of EPs, and now they’re readying the release of their debut album, Hope Downs, which is coming out on June 15 via Sub Pop. Now they’ve shared another new track from the record, a driving guitar-driven song called “An Air Conditioned Man.”

Singer Fran Keaney says of the track, “This song follows the slow-burning panic of a salary man. The world around him has become artificial and automated. A street triggers a realization of what he’s lost.”

The band’s Tom Russo also previously said that the album is like “a collection of postcards”:

“We were feeling like we were in a moment where the sands were shifting and the world was getting a lot weirder. There was a general sense that things were coming apart at the seams and people around us were too. The songs on this album are like a collection of postcards about wider things that were going on through the lens of these small characters.”

Listen to “An Air Conditioned Man” above, and check out Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s upcoming tour dates below.

