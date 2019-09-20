Ronny J is quickly becoming one of rap’s favorite go-to producers, placing beats with huge hit-makers like Eminem and Kanye West, but like many producers, he’s largely been a behind-the-scenes figure during his rise to prominence. That’s going to change with the release of his major-label debut album Jupiter later this year, so to help fans get to know him, he teamed up with Uproxx to produce an introductory documentary, Who Is Ronny J, which you can watch above.

Not everyone reads the liner notes — especially since rap largely moved to streaming over the last few years — so it may surprise some fans to learn that Ronny’s tag can be found on a large swath of hip-hop’s biggest recent hits. There are even placements on rival rappers’ projects, like Eminem’s Kamikaze and MGK’s “Rap Devil” from last year, an ironic phenomenon which Ronny explains in the documentary. Starting out at the tail end of the original blog rap era producing for Denzel Curry and Raider Klan, Ronny’s production credits eventually expanded to include much of the infamous Soundcloud rap scene that grew out of South Florida in 2016 and beyond, eventually catching the ear of heavy hitters like Em and Kanye. Of course, in that time, his old cohorts — which included Lil Pump, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smokepurpp, and XXXTentacion — also exploded in popularity, becoming hip-hop’s anti-establishment punk wave to more refined trap and pop-rap sounds.

Now, Ronny is ready to introduce the world to his lyrical side as well, releasing the singles “Stack It Up” with Lil Pump and “Lights Out” with Ty Dolla Sign and Rich The Kid earlier this summer. If his success at making beats crosses over to his reception as a rapper, it’s likely Ronny J won’t just be a fan favorite anymore — he has the potential to become a household name.

Ronny J is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.