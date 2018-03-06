Premiere: Brooklyn-Based R&B Artist Rosehardt Questions His Faith On The Tense ‘Goddamn’

03.06.18 4 days ago

Brooklyn-based R&B artist Rosehardt (aka Caleb Eberhardt) releases a cool, contemplative number today: “Goddamn.” You can hear the song above.

The relaxed vibe of the song gives Rosehardt’s voice space to do some serious thinking. Warm keys and a low hum of a bass are all he needs to set the mood. It’s the sound of someone questioning their faith and their identity, expertly manifested through the call and response of Rosehardt’s switching between sung and rapped vocals. The vocals carry the weight of the song, using their juxtaposition to
help manifest the personal tension in the lyrics.

“Goddamn” comes ahead of the release of Rosehardt’s debut album, Songs In The Key Of Solitude. The album title is a play on Stevie Wonder’s 1976 Motown classic, Songs In The Key Of Life, a sprawling double LP that Wonder used to channel his anger about the state of the world into something positive and ultimately uplifting. Though it seems ambitious for a newcomer like Rosehardt to invite comparison to such a great, he’s not far off.

Prior to his solo work as Rosehardt, Eberhardt cut his chops as one half of the hip hop duo Quincy Vidal.

Songs in the Key of Solitude will be available on 4/6 via Styles Upon Styles.

Around The Web

TAGSGoddamnRosehardtSongs In The Key Of Solitude

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP