Here Are The Roskilde Festival Final Day Set Times For 2023

Denmark’s popular and annual Roskilde Festival is wrapping up its final day of performances tomorrow. After attendees were able to catch various major acts, including Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Blur, and more, since last Sunday — there is still much to look forward to on the closing lineup.

Here is what to know about the final day Roskilde set times for 2023.

At 11:30 a.m., Resonerende Rum opens the festival on the Platform stage. Throughout the afternoon, there is a blend of Danish acts (Saint Clara at 1:15 p.m., Sofie Birch at 1:30) and others from the US and UK, including Black Country, New Road at 3:15 p.m., Weyes Blood and Militarie Gun both at 4, and Caroline Polachek performing at 5:30.

Then, as the night continues, UK musician Loyle Carner plays at 9:30 on the Arena stage, followed by Mariki at 10:30 p.m. on the Platform stage. One of the festival’s key performers to close out is Lizzo, who festival attendees can catch at 11 p.m. on the Orange stage.

After midnight, Perturbator, Wargasm, Lyra Valenza, First Hate, and more play on various stages, The last set of the night starts at 2 a.m., although it’s unclear how early into the morning each of the closing acts will go.

For a complete list of set times for all final-day Roskilde 2023 performers, visit their official website here.

