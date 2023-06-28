In May, Lizzo shared a TikTok about struggling to overcome hate. “Today was one of those days where I was very angry, very angry at the world. Saw a lot of mean sh*t about me on the internet, and I wanted to give up,” she explained. However, after expressing her gloomy feelings more, she ended the rant on a high note, saying, “Then, I reminded myself to get up, get out, and get some sun, and I put on Renaissance.”

Beyoncé’s music is an oasis for many people. That album in particular is an excuse for celebration. So, when Lizzo went to The Renaissance Tour on Tuesday, June 27, in Warsaw, it makes sense that she totally let loose and have fun. A clip is circulating of the “Truth Lies” singer in attendance at the event and she quite possibly might be the most enthusiastic person there. She’s caught dancing her heart out to “Church Girls” and raising a beer.

You can tell Lizzo has been waiting to see Beyoncé perform Church Girl live 😭🙏🏾#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/z18iHBr3pi — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) June 27, 2023

On social media, she once divulged how many times she’s seen the Lemonade legend. “I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime,” she wrote on Twitter. “and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed.”