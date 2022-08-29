Although it looked like Russ was having the time of his life overseas ahead of his The Journey Is Everything world tour, he came with a reminder yesterday that looks can be deceiving and you never know what someone is dealing with behind the scenes. After just one show on the European leg of the tour, Russ announced that he is canceling the remainder of the European tour, which would have included Stockholm, Paris, London, and more. His reasoning: “I feel like sh*t,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Europe shows starts tomorrow Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/qW4VxijFZe — RUSS (@russdiemon) August 27, 2022

I have to cancel the European tour. I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like shit. In the last 24 hours shit happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst. I feel terrible about doing this to my European fans. If you no longer support me after this, I get it. If you don’t believe my reason, I get it. I’ve never had to do this and I feel very defeated but I can’t crash and burn and give y’all shitty performances on the way out. You will be refunded from your point of purchase. I’m very sorry and like I said, the last thing I wanna do is let my fans down which obviously, that’s what I’m doing so any negative feelings any of you end up having towards me, I understand. If this happened during the middle or end of tour I’d probably push through but it happening before the first show, knowing that I gotta go out and give my 100% energy to 24 shows is something I cannot do. I truly don’t expect people to care or to have empathy. Everyone has their own shit they gotta deal with. I just ask y’all to try to understand that maybe you don’t understand…that in it of itself is understanding. I need time to make sense of certain things and for once I need to put myself first. I’m really sorry. I love y’all.

Before canceling the tour, Russ linked up with Ed Sheeran in his “Are You Entertained” video to paint London red, spending a million dollars to promote the single. He also documented a Paris trip in his jet-setting video for “Yes Sir.” However, life comes at you fast, and even stars aren’t immune from heartbreak and poor mental health (this is why I yell at you stans out there so much. Be kind). Here’s hoping Russ gets well soon and can make it up to his European fans at a later date not too far in the future.