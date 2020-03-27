Being on semi-lockdown for the past two weeks has been a different kind of grind from the daily one we’re all used to, which has many of us feeling down in the dumps. To uplift his fans’ spirits, Russ figured out his own way to help: Giving away money to folks in need, which there are a lot more of now that so many people can’t go to work.

Although the controversial rapper is best known for picking fights online and being a general curmudgeon, this time around, he gained notoriety for being a Good Samaritan. “I wanna give away $1000 to 20 different people,” Russ tweeted on Thursday (March 25). “Just gotta figure out how to select the 20..tryna boost some spirits during these bizarre times ❤️.”

I wanna give away $1000 to 20 different people. Just gotta figure out how to select the 20..tryna boost some spirits during these bizarre times ❤️ — Russ (@russdiemon) March 26, 2020

A couple of hours later, he announced that he’d given away the full $20,000 and posted a tweet from a fan who’d reached out in gratitude after receiving the rapper’s blessing. “My mom has been going through it the past couple of weeks working in health care,” the fan wrote. “She told me tonight that she’s never been given anything before. Well mom you deserve this money for all that you do for everybody. Thank you so much @russdiemon you both mean the world.”

$20,000 has been sent out!! Hope that helped a lil 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️ https://t.co/2BGRZ4SX9G — Russ (@russdiemon) March 27, 2020

While it would likely take a lot more good deeds to turn Russ’ reputation around entirely, it’s nice to see hm making waves for spreading positivity and helping out during tough times.

