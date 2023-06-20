Not everyone had a happy Father’s Day on Sunday. Russell Simmons, one of rap’s most notorious dads, likely had a horrible one as his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and daughters Aoki and Ming spent the day calling him out for what they describe as abusive behavior. After Ming, the eldest, wished her mother a happy Father’s Day on Instagram instead of Russell, he responded with an unsubtle meme, prompting Kimora and Aoki to share their experiences of being terrorized and gaslit by him.

On Monday, after Russell had shared the meme (“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all”), Kimora streamed herself on Instagram Live to detail how not only did Russell’s celebrity afforded him protection from accountability for his actions but also how he has lied about their relationship on social media despite her blocking him. One example is him sending himself flowers “from” her to post on Instagram. You can see a clip below.

Kimora Lee and her daughters Aoki and Ming are tired of protecting Russell Simmons image and are letting us know he's a broke deadbeat pedo pic.twitter.com/isyNaRaIYl — The Joe 💋 (@JoviBeauty) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, shortly thereafter, Aoki also started her own Live, corroborating some of her mom’s statements and explaining how the family’s relationship with Russell has deteriorated over the years. According to HipHopDX, she wrote on her Stories, “My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apt at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say ‘oh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine. If I ‘never get a fashion job again’ like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal justice. Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say ‘who’s gonna believe you I’m Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy’ well he is.”

Aoki Lee Simmons says her father, Russell Simmons, has been awful to her for years on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/AVrQnr673s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 19, 2023

Part 1: It’s been an interesting day for Russell Simmons. Earlier today, his ex wife Kimora aired him out on IG Live. And now, his daughter Aoki has taken to her live in tears, crying about how he allegedly treats her mother & sister. Russell was in the comments apologizing. pic.twitter.com/SIvrtL70YC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

Idk what’s going on with Kimora Lee, Ming Lee, Aoki Lee & Russell Simmons but YIKES. She muted the video clip but I could make out him saying “I’M BROKE. SHE STOLE EVERYTHING.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/lNjxb9tERb — YouTube Guy (@SneakerPhetish) June 19, 2023

Russell Simmons, who was best known for his role as the co-founder of pivotal rap label Def Jam Recordings, was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by multiple women in incidents spanning decades, has since stepped down from the slew of companies he founded/directed.