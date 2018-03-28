Getty Image

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of rock and roll than Ryan Adams. Though his love of The Smiths and Bruce Springsteen is legendary, Adams also apparently has a special place in his heart for The Rolling Stones, and this spring he’ll express the full measure of his affection by staging a tribute show to the band in New Orleans. Dubbed Exile On Bourbon St., Adams is planning on playing the Stones’ iconic 1972 double-album Exile On Main St. in its entirety. What’s more, Don Was, who has long been the Stones in-studio producer will serve as music director for the evening for an added touch of authenticity.

Let's play EXILE ON MAIN ST. https://t.co/ZgHn8605wR

Pre-Sale code: TUMBLING

May 5, 2018

New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre#ExileOnBourbon pic.twitter.com/zt11wbPt7M — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 28, 2018

“I’ve listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it’s not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock ‘n roll ever recorded,” Was said in a press release. “I can’t wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Adams has paid extensive homage to a particular record. Back in 2015, the singer-songwriter made major waves with his track-for-track re-make of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster pop sensation 1989. “It’s a parallel universe,” Adams told Rolling Stone at the time. That’s how I think of it. We’re creating an alternate universe, like in Marvel Comics.”

If you want to cop tickets to this special event, go on sale April 2nd at 10 AM CT via LiveNation. For more information, check out the official Exile On Bourbon St. website.