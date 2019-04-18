Ryan Pollie Was Inspired By Kris Kristofferson To Write His New Single, ‘Get Better Soon’

Outside of law enforcement circles, Los Angeles Police Department is a name that means something to some people in the indie world. That was the name of Ryan Pollie’s previous project, under which he released some well-received albums. He has since decided to make music under his own name, and a month ago, he announced his self-titled debut album with its lead single, “Aim Slow.” Now he’s back with another track (and video) from the record, “Get Better Soon.”

The VHS-style video shows Pollie playfully trying on a bunch of different hats, and he said that he was inspired to write the song after seeing Kris Kristofferson: “I wrote ‘Get Better Soon’ after seeing Kris Kristofferson play solo at a mall. I remember thinking about his songs and feeling inspired to convey a sense of storytelling and honesty I find so accessible in his music. It’s a love song and a ‘Get Well Soon’ card all in one, and a plea for the girl I was seeing to wear her t-shirts tucked in.”

Pollie also said making the album was especially significant for him, because it gave him a sense of accomplishment while undergoing chemotherapy in the summer of 2018: “Mixing is where it all came together for me. Because I was sick, it was this new challenge — ‘I have to finish this record. I have to get out of bed. I don’t feel too well, but I’m going to go down the street to the studio and I’m going to give my notes and overdub some piano.’ I finished the record while I was sick, and that was a big thing for me, being sick and being able to finish something. It made me feel strong.”

Watch the video for “Get Better Soon” above.

Ryan Pollie is out 5/17 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.

