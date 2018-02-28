Ryley Walker Brings Structure To His Jam Background On The Adventurous New Album, ‘Deafman Glance’

02.28.18 1 week ago

There’s a definite appeal to jam-focused music: The sense of improvisation inherent to the style results in songs that feel free, open, and like they can go anywhere. That’s the world from which Ryley Walker comes, but on his next album, he’s looking to change things up: He just announced that Deafman Glance will be out on May 18th via Dead Oceans, and said that while making this record, he realized that he “didn’t want to be jammy acoustic guy anymore.”

Walker has definitely shed that skin on “Telluride Speed,” a new song that oscillates between folk to grungy jazz, often on a second-to-second basis, and embodies the adventurous spirit of Van Morrison’s early work. It’s an exciting look at an artist used to more freeform work reeling it in in a way that doesn’t betray the sense of wonder and exploration that’s appealing about jam music.

Walker says of the album:

Around The Web

TAGSDeafman GlanceRyley WalkerTelluride Speed

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP