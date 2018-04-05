Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ryley Walker announced his upcoming album, Deafman Glance, back in February with “Telluride Speed,” a freewheeling and adventurous track that touches of everything from jazz to grunge in just six minutes. Now he’s back with another single, and this time, it’s a bit more straightforward of a song. “Opposite Middle” is more conventionally structured than its predecessor and has more of a forward-moving momentum, but Walker says the song wasn’t always that way:

“‘Opposite Middle’ was the last tune written for the record. At first it was slow. Like crawling pace. What a bummer that would have been, yeah? Somehow it worked itself out to become the only bona fide fast jammer on the record. I was thinking a lot about making my brain work better and the guitar playing of David Grubbs and Steve Hackett. I can’t play as well as either of them but I was thinking about it.”

Listen to “Opposite Middle” above. Walker also just announced a bunch of new tour dates, so check out his complete upcoming schedule below.