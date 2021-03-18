Saba wowed the hip-hop world in 2018 with his sophomore album Care For Me. The 10-track effort was labeled by many as one of the best hip-hop projects from that year, but after its release, the Chicago native would go more than two years without a solo release. That all changed last September with the arrival of not one but two singles: “Mrs. Whoever” and “Something In The Water.” Their release launched a string of drops that brings us to his latest singles, “Ziplock” and “Rich Don’t Stop,” which were released on Wednesday.

The Care For Me rapper turned the two songs into a medley for their music video. In it, he can be found on the roof of what appears to be a fairly tall building as he raps the bars of his “Ziplock” track. The reflective single transitions into a much more upbeat effort with “Rich Don’t Stop,” which finds the rapper looking ahead to brighter days. The video also served as a fundraiser for the John Walt Foundation, which was made in honor of Saba’s late cousin, who helped co-found the Pivot Gang collective of which Saba is also a part

After dropping “Mrs. Whoever” and “Something In The Water,” Saba closed out 2020 with “So And So” and “Areyoudown? Pt. 2.” He also connected with Amine and Femdot for the tracks “Talk” and “Lifetime.”

You can watch the video for “Ziplock/Rich Don’t Stop” above.