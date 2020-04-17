All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Jean Deaux — “Moody” Feat. Saba From the don’t judge a song by its title files: Jean Deaux and Saba’s “Moody” is an uptempo trap collaboration where the two have fun over a simple-yet-catchy synth melody. Deante Hitchcock — “I Got Money Now” Feat. J.I.D Use Atlanta artist Deante Hitchcock’s “I Got Money Now” as your stimulus check anthem. The Atlanta artist collaborated with J.I.D on a nothing to something anthem where he proclaims, “I was havin’ withdrawals now I’m at the bank makin’ deposits.”

Moneybagg Yo — “1 2 3 ” Feat. Blac Youngsta Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta remind us of brighter days on “1 2 3,” a flashy single from Moneybagg’s Time Served album. TOBi — “180” Feat. Kemba Bronx MC Kemba lent an introspective verse to the remix of TOBi’s “180.” He imparts the already reflective track with more weight, rhyming “I was pure as Eve ‘til I showed up in this industry / as the only covered in leaves when I realized these n****s not like me.”

Lil Keed — “No Dealings” Lil Keed tells the haters “be quiet you a itty bitty” on “No Dealings,” a bare exhibition of his elastic delivery over a melancholy guitar. The track is another single from the forthcoming Trapped On Cleveland 3. Currensy & Fendi P — “Smokin Potnas” Currensy and Fendi P get animated on the Pink Panther-flavored visual for the title track of their recent collaborative album, where the ever-prolific Currensy lets us know he’s been “spendin’ that dough since the chirp phones.”

Boosie — “Right Dea” Feat. Dee Rogers Boosie took time off from wild live streams and upsetting half the world with his bigotry to release “Right Dea,” an ode to ass seemingly tailor-made to be the soundtrack for more debauchery on his NSFW quarantine streams. Quando Rondo Songs Like most artists, Quando Rondo is apparently holed up in the house laying down records. He dropped off two earlier this week. Quando’s heartfelt “Nita’s Grandson” is a bluesy stream of consciousness where he pays homage to his Grandmother and culls through his life stresses. “Who Died” is a gritty portrait of the unforgiving Savanah streets.

Skyzoo — “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby” Skyzoo offered up another taste of his upcoming The Bluest Notes project with “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby,” where the consummate Brooklynite laments, “sometimes I sit back, reflect on the place that I lived at / and how it was I can’t get back” over dour jazz instrumentation. Too Short — “Pull Up” Feat. Trae Tha Truth A pair of OGs unite on “Pull Up,” a piano-driven celebration of nights where they “get f*cked up and don’t know how to act.” Hopefully, we’ll all get to live out the fun vibes expressed on this record sooner than later.

Ambjaay — “Blow The Pickle” Feat. Wiz Khalifa LA rapper Ambjaay is out to prove his “Uno” single, which blew up on TikTok, was no fluke. He’ll definitely get the attention of many with “Blow The Pickle,” a raunchy track that’s not at all about women putting cucumbers in their mouth. The colorful video for the track showcases him and Wiz in a stadium with a hoard of buxom women. Tokyo Jetz — “Respect” Tokyo Jetz isn’t for the games on “Respect,” the first single from her upcoming Stimulus Package EP. She lets her man know, “I ain’t goin’ back and forth, this ain’t The Young And The Restless” and also informs suitors “I need all apologies in blue hundreds and some head.”