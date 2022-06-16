Santigold will return this fall with her new album, Spirituals. The project will arrive via her label, Little Jerk, and feature collaborators like Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson.

“Recording this album was a way back to myself after being stuck in survival mode. It wasn’t until I made the space to create that I realized I wasn’t only creating music but a lifeline,” said Santigold in a statement. “California was on fire, we were hiding from a plague, the social justice protests were unfolding. I’d never written lyrics faster in my life. After having total writer’s block, they started pouring out. I decided to create the future, to look towards where we are going, to create beauty and pull towards that beauty. I need that for myself, but it’s also there for whoever else needs it.”

Her latest single, “Ain’t Ready” is a collaboration with producers Illangelo, Dre Skull, and SBTRKT. The song’s music video, directed by Frank Ockenfels, sees Santi in an interrogation room, interrogating herself.

Speaking on the song’s creation, Santigold said, “It was one of those songs where as soon as I opened my mouth the whole melody just poured out. There were no words but all the emotion was there. To me, the song sounded full of struggle and perseverance. It sounded like a battle, and I wanted the production to sound tough, to mirror that grit. I struggled to find the right lyrics at first, but when I got them right, and I started singing them one night in my studio alone, I cried. This song was my own battle song. It’s about taking the hits that life brings and getting back up. It’s about change and moving forward. It’s about faith and vision. And it’s about stepping into your own power.”

Check out “Ain’t Ready” above and the Spirituals album art and tracklist below.

1. “My Horror”

2. “Nothing”

3. “High Priestess”

4. “Ushers Of The New World”

5. “Witness”

6. “Shake”

7. “The Lasty”

8. “No Paradise”

9. “Ain’t Ready”

10. “Fall First”

Spirituals is out 9/9 via Little Jerk.