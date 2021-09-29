Say Farewell To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ In The Trailer For The Final Season

HBO is still basking in the glow of The White Lotus, one of the best TV shows of 2021, but there’s big premieres on the horizon: season three of Succession on October 17, and season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and season five of Insecure on October 24.

It’s also the final season of Issa Rae’s Emmy-nominated series about glowin’ up and growin’ up, which “continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives,” according to HBO. You can watch the trailer above.

“To sum it up in three words: grounded, growth, and legacy,” Rae told Vogue when asked what fans can expect in season five. “When I started, I knew when it would end and the space the characters would be in, but didn’t know the ending — I’m excited for people to see it.” She added that she’s “flattered that people think I’m an idiot for ending it. Without a doubt, it was mostly positive feedback and I’m going to miss the show.”

Insecure, which also stars, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Courtney Taylor, returns to HBO on October 24.