Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is highlighted by Majid Jordan’s grand return to the music world with their third album, Wildest Dreams. It’s an 11-track effort that marks their first full body of work since 2017. Elsewhere, BJ The Chicago Kid returns with his new single, “Smooth.” while Khalid inches closer to his upcoming album with “Present.”

Majid Jordan — Wildest Dreams After four long years, Majid Jordan finally delivered a new album to the world. The follow-up to 2017’s The Space Between is a collection of 11 songs titled Wildest Dreams. Throughout the project, listeners will also catch appearances from Drake, Swae Lee, and Drake. Majid Jordan also spoke about their new album in an interview with Uproxx, which you can read here. BJ The Chicago Kid — “Smooth” BJ The Chicago Kid is back in action and his latest drop is his new single, “Smooth.” The laid-back and breezy effort finds BJ in his most nonchalant spirits while also commending his love interest for the most chill and relaxed aspects of their personality. The song comes after the singer returned earlier this year with his EP, 4 AM.

Khalid — “Present” The hope is that Khalid is nearing completion for his upcoming third album, Everything Is Changing. After sharing “New Normal” earlier this year, the singer admitted finishing the project was “overwhelming,” adding that “my passion goes away a little more every day.” As he pushes through the final curve, he returned with “Present,” a track dedicated to living in the moment. Pink Sweats — “Nothing Feels Better” Months after releasing his debut album, Pink Planet, Philly singer Pink Sweats is back to releasing new records, and his latest drop is an ode to the special someone in his life. “Nothing Feels Better” is a near-acoustic track that follows last week’s “I Feel Good” and finds Pink cherishing the romance he and his partner share.

Dijon — “Rodeo Clown” Early next month, Dijon will release his debut album Absolutely. It’ll be his first body of work since his 2020 EP, How Do You Feel About Getting Married? To celebrate the upcoming project, Dijon returns with “Rodeo Clown” which captures the pain of a man who watches a loved one slip away from their grasp. Zyah Belle — “Say My Name” Feat. Tempest Fresh off inking a deal with Guin Records, Zyah Belle connects with Tempest for their latest single, “Say My Name.” The record is a bouncy and energetic number that calls for a potential love interest to show their true feelings to the ladies with action. Hopefully, this means Belle and Tempest have more songs on the way for their fans.

Ye Ali — “Keep In Touch” As he’s done for years, Ye Ali has spent most of 2021 blessing his fans with new songs. His newest release, “Keep In Touch,” is a slow and sultry anthem that looks to reestablish communication between the singer and his ex-lover. While things might not have worked out between them, Ali stays honest about his feelings towards his ex while pushing for bare minimum communication in the future. Ian Isiah — “See You” A year after releasing his third project, Auntie, Brooklyn native Ian Isiah returned with his latest single, “See You” which he premiered with a performance on A COLORS Show. The track features guitar-led production that highlights the singer’s struggle with a partner who fails to see all that he brings to the table for her and their relationship.