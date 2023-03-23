Saweetie is moving the needle this week by claiming Lil Nas X as her “celebrity guy crush” and blaming her Zodiac sign for the ongoing delay of her debut album. The two-time Grammy nominee also provided an update on the album, and her response is sure to get the people going.

“I’m working on the album. I’m really focused on my craft right now,” Saweetie told Metro UK in an interview published Monday, March 20. “I’m about to drop some treatments and … direct with some directors to shoot some new music videos.”

She added, “I definitely want to work with Rihanna. [Super Bowl LVII] wasn’t even a game. It was the Rihanna concert. [We would] release a dance record to get the party going.”

Rihanna performed the halftime show at February’s Super Bowl LVII to a modest television audience of 118.7 million. Her sprawling set doubled as a pregnancy announcement, as she confirmed she is carrying her second child with ASAP Rocky. (Their son was born last May.)

Most recently, Rihanna attended the 2023 Oscars on March 12 and earned a standing ovation for her live rendition of the Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The power ballad’s October release marked Rihanna’s official return to music — and the Billboard charts — as her last album was 2016’s Anti, so fans are desperate for a Rihanna dance record to get the party going.

