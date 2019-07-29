Getty Image

Before Schoolboy Q released his new album Crash Talk in April, his last record was 2016’s Blank Face LP. During the time between those two releases, Schoolboy was seemingly asked the same question many times: “When you gonna drop that new sh*t?” That phrase apparently stuck with him so much that he made it the subject of his new collaboration with Alchemist, “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.”

This song is very much Alchemist featuring Schoolboy: There’s not a ton of actual rapping on the song, as it’s largely Schoolboy speaking over the jazzy and relaxed instrumental. When he does get into some honest-to-goodness rapping, though, he gets in a good rhythm and delivers lyrics like, “Between my life, my fame, my body, my daughter, be happy and focused / Stay on that flight like tourists.”

Elsewhere on the song, he frequently addresses the question that gave the song its title. In one instance, he responds, “Come on, my n***a, you see what i’m doing here take time / Coulda came with the same rhymes.” Elsewhere, he says, “N**** hit me up like, ‘member that shit out, n****s like / ‘Q! When you gonna drop that new sh*t?’ / Guess what, n****: I dropped this.”

Of course, there’s been plenty of “new sh*t” from Schoolboy this year: He released Crash Talk, and he also made an appearance on E-40’s just-released album Practice Makes Paper, featuring on “Chase The Money” alongside Quavo, Roddy Ricch, and ASAP Ferg.

Listen to “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.” above, and read our review of Crash Talk here.