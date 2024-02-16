Schoolboy Q Defies The Status Quo In His Paranoid ‘Yeern 101’ Video

As his new album Blue Lips inches closer to its long-awaited release date, Schoolboy Q has upped his productivity, following the dual release of “Back In Love” and “Blueslides” with another new video. This time, it’s the anxious, confrontational “Yeern 101” getting the video treatment with a clip that finds Q defying the status quo before outright blowing it to smithereens by the end.

Over an twitchy, anxiously clipped bass drum loop, Q raps at lightning speed with nary a hook in sight, detailing the drastic changes in his life from his days running around on Figueroa in Los Angeles (Fiftieeees) to flexing a “Fo’-fifty-four, I’ma keep it on stock” and a “Cognac bezel with the ticker on rocks.” He also shows off his golf game in the video, alongside scenes of Hollywood shoots, bringing goons to the opera, and basically taking up space in spaces where he wouldn’t traditionally belong. You can watch the video above, and find out more about Blue Lips below.