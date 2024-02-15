Schoolboy Q is gearing up to release his new album, Blue Lips, which will be his first studio release since 2019’s Crash Talk. And to build anticipation, he recently revealed that the entire project will be available for streaming at the same time, rather than putting any of the songs up early as singles. Instead, he provided “Blueslides,” “Yeern 101,” and “Back In Love” (feat. Devin Malik) to listen to on YouTube. (The last one isn’t on the official tracklist, at least for a standard version.)
With just a few more weeks until Blue Lips officially drops, here’s everything to know about Schoolboy Q’s upcoming record.
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Release Date
Blue Lips is out 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope. Find more information here.
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Tracklist
1. “Funny Guy”
2. “Pop” Feat. Rico Nasty
3. “Thank God 4 Me”
4. “Time Killers”
5. “Yeern 101”
6. “Cooties”
7. “Movie”
8. “Ohio”
9. “Nu Nu”
10. “Blueslides”
11. “Love Birds”
12. “Lost Times”
13. “First”
14. “Germany ’86”
15. “Foux” Feat. Ab-Soul
16. “Pig Feet”
17. “Smile”
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Singles
So far, he has released “Blueslides” and “Yeern 101” as the singles on YouTube only.
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Features
Schoolboy Q’s album will feature Rico Nasty on “Pop” and Ab-Soul on “Foux.”
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Album Cover Artwork
View the Blue Lips artwork below.
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Tour
As of right now, no tour has been announced for Blue Lips. Schoolboy Q has no scheduled shows in general, either.
