Schoolboy Q is gearing up to release his new album, Blue Lips, which will be his first studio release since 2019’s Crash Talk. And to build anticipation, he recently revealed that the entire project will be available for streaming at the same time, rather than putting any of the songs up early as singles. Instead, he provided “Blueslides,” “Yeern 101,” and “Back In Love” (feat. Devin Malik) to listen to on YouTube. (The last one isn’t on the official tracklist, at least for a standard version.)

With just a few more weeks until Blue Lips officially drops, here’s everything to know about Schoolboy Q’s upcoming record.