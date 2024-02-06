Schoolboy Q is back and in full-on album mode after announcing his new album, Blue Lips, is coming soon. Last June, he said that the album was being mixed, and it looks like he spent the remaining time between then and now making sure the rollout would be immaculate.

Last week, he shared a trailer revealing the album’s title, tracklist, and release date, and today, he dropped two of its songs, “Blueslides” and “Back In Love” featuring Devin Malik. However, according to a press release, the songs will only be available online for 24 hours, when they will presumably disappear until the album’s release on March 1.

In the “Blueslides” video, which you can watch below, Q raps in split screen over a very low-key, jazzy beat, sharing his hustler’s mentality and the challenges of balancing his family man outlook with the demands of being an international rap star.

Meanwhile, “Back In Love,” which you can watch at the top of the page, certainly seems to be going the other way despite its title, employing a thundering, menacing beat and old homie movies of a very young Quincy playing outside. A title card defines Blue Lips, offering a few definitions that probably don’t show up in a dictionary.

Check out Schoolboy Q’s new videos (for a limited time only) above.

Blue Lips is due 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment / Interscope. Get more info here.