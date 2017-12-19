Getty Image

There have been some big changes in Selena Gomez’s personal life the past couple months: She ended her romantic relationship with The Weeknd in October, and almost immediately after, she was seen spending time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Rumors started to percolate, of course, and now it seems that, much to Gomez’s mother’s dissatisfaction, things might be getting serious between the two pop stars again.

TMZ reports that sometime last week, Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, had a conversation about Bieber that got pretty heated. Supposedly, Gomez revealed to her mother that she and Bieber are undergoing couples therapy, Teefey “flipped.” The fact that Bieber and Gomez are rekindling their romance stressed out Teefey so much that a family member requested police do a welfare check on her, and when they arrived, Teefey was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gomez’s family previously expressed that they really don’t care for Bieber, as one family member was previously quoted as saying, “Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself.”

Good for Gomez and Bieber if they’re happy together, but it looks like Christmas in the Gomez/Teefey household might be a little uncomfortable.