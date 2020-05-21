Harlem rapper Sheck Wes has reportedly had a run-in with the law. The rapper was allegedly pulled over with several passengers during a routine traffic stop and eventually arrested when officers found a loaded gun and cannabis on his person, which is illegal in New York.

According to a report from TMZ, police had pulled Wes’ car over early Wednesday morning in Harlem. Officers had become suspicious of the excessive tint on his 2019 Lamborghini SUV’s windows. Police opted to search the car upon sniffing out the odor of cannabis. The report states that the search concluded with officers discovering a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol which Wes had placed in a bag by the car’s passenger side.

Along with Wes, all three of his passengers were booked for two felonies, one count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and another count of criminal possession of a firearm. They also received a misdemeanor for possession of cannabis, which has not been legalized in New York state. Furthermore, Wes was cited for driving without a license, according to the report.

The news of Wes’ arrest is the latest we’ve heard from the rapper this year. Previously, Wes was trolled by a video producer who claimed the rapper had not paid him for his work on a video for the Mudboy track “Gmail.”