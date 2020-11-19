The 2020 NBA Draft went down on Wednesday night and while fans had a decent list of prospects who they expected to get picked by teams across the league, there was one name who came up hours before the draft that surprised a lot of people. GOOD Music rapper Sheck Wes took to Instagram to announce that he would be entering the 2020 NBA Draft. The rapper shared the news with some pictures that found him working on his game in the gym. He also shared a lengthy caption that detailed his excitement towards declaring for the draft.

“Damn… it’s really real , The 2020 NBA DRAFT , all my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball,” he said in the caption of the post. “Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for. Tonight that dream comes true! I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them. I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there !”

The rapper used to play Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball before he switched into the music and fashion lanes prior to the former taking off for him back in 2018. He is also good friends with Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba, who helped his announce the release date of his Mudboy debut album.

After hearing news of his declaration to the NBA Draft, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement.

To be clear here: to actually get picked in the draft you have to formally declare well before, you know, the day of the draft. But you can read Sheck Wes’ “announcement” in the post above.