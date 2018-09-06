Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Diplo and Mark Ronson’s duo Silk City and Dua Lipa have shared their new collab, “Electricity,” and the track’s sound is reminiscent of early-00s house music with a killer throwback video to match.

The clip begins with news reports of a massive power outage — in August 2003, huge sections of the northeast US and Canada lost power for an entire sweltering day. Lipa, rocking blonde hair, is alone in her dark, industrial-looking apartment. It’s pitch black and miserably hot, but as Lipa gives herself up to the music and dances along to the lyrics (“I’ll give you electricity”), she stops caring that the power is out.

Lipa throws a party, and sweaty backup dancers join her in celebration. Flashlights and headlamps shine like house lights, Diplo and Mark Ronson get stuck in an elevator, and everyone has the time of their life. Everyone wakes up the next morning, presumably hungover and needing a hot shower, to see that the power is still out. But the real electricity was in our hearts all along, right?

“Electricity” will be featured on the upcoming deluxe re-issue of Dua Lipa’s smash self-titled album, first released last summer. Along with “Electricity,” the re-issue will feature two additional new songs, including a collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Diplo and Ronson are also recording an album as Silk City.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! 🎁 Thank you for all the love and support. 💖👼🏻🚀🔥⚡️💋👀🌈💎🔮 pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 4, 2018

Watch the video for “Electricity” above.