Inglewood singer and rapper SiR is gearing up for the release of his hotly anticipated third major-label album, Heavy. Ahead of the album, he has shared a new song, “Nothing Even Matters,” an ode to a special woman in his life.

The song samples “Nothing Even Matters” by Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo and interpolates “Mad Issues” by Angie Stone, while maintaining original, fresh production.

“I can’t get enough / Hard to believe I even found your love / Diamond in the rough / Light up the dark like the fire I’m sparkin’ up / Baby, when we touch / Nothin’ even matters, no one loves me better / I want this forever,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

The song’s accompanying video contains all the elements of iconic R&B music videos of the late ’90s and early 2000s, including elaborate choreography, dancing in empty warehouses, and performing in the desert.

SiR detailed his upcoming album in an interview with Okayplayer. He noted that he took an even more raw and personal approach to his songwriting this time around.

“I always come from a very transparent, vulnerable place,” he said. “I definitely was just trying to be as honest as possible. I was writing songs that I needed to write. It was my therapy, almost, because I had nothing else to do. All I had was music and my home life.”

Check out the video for “Nothing Even Matters” above.