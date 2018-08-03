Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite all the drama that led up to the Smashing Pumpkins’ current reunion tour, the band is really killing it. Perhaps the greatest tour date of all just happened, though, as Billy William Patrick Corgan and company performed a 30th anniversary show with a huge and undeniably ’90s setlist, although other eras were also well represented.

Everything went as expected, since the list of featured performers for this gig was revealed earlier this week, but that doesn’t make it any less sweet. Joining the Pumpkins on stage were Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath for Sugar Ray’s “Fly” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking The Law,” Courtney Love for some Hole covers and more, and Peter Hook for some Joy Division and New Order songs, along with AFI’s Davey Havok on a couple of them.

It was quite the night, so find some videos of the show above, and check out the full setlist below.

“Rocket”

“Siva”

“Rhinoceros”

“Zero”

“The Everlasting Gaze”

“Stand Inside Your Love”

“Thirty-Three”

“Eye”

“Soma”

“Blew Away”

“Mayonaise”

“Bodies” (with Chino Moreno)

“Snail” (with Chino Moreno)

“Tonight, Tonight”

“Stairway to Heaven” (Led Zeppelin cover)

“Cherub Rock” (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

“1979” (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

“Fly” (Sugar Ray cover with Mark McGrath)

“Breaking the Law” (Judas Priest cover with Mark McGrath)

“Today”

“Celebrity Skin” (Hole cover with Courtney Love)

“Malibu” (Hole cover with Courtney Love)

“Bullet With Butterfly Wings” (with Courtney Love)

“Age of Consent” (New Order cover) (with Peter Hook)

“Transmission” (Joy Division cover with Peter Hook and Davey Havok)

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Joy Division cover with Peter Hook, Davey Havok, and Courtney Love)

Encore:

“Solara”

“Baby Mine” (Betty Noyes cover)