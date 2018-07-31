Billy Corgan And Courtney Love Will Reunite This Week At The Smashing Pumpkins’ New Jersey Concert

#Billy Corgan
Deputy Music Editor
07.31.18

Getty Image

Regardless of where you see the Smashing Pumpkins current reunion tour, it is one for the ages. Spanning more than 30 songs and approaching three hours in length, it’s a dream for fans of the band, as the group plays a wide array of hits and rarities with grand production and most of their classic lineup.

But this week in Holmdel, New Jersey, the band is performing what they’re dubbing as a special 30th-anniversary concert in the middle of their arena run, taking place at PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday, August 6. The set will feature a ton of special guests, but the most intriguing name on the list has to be legendary Hole frontperson Courtney Love.

