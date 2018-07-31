Regardless of where you see the Smashing Pumpkins current reunion tour, it is one for the ages. Spanning more than 30 songs and approaching three hours in length, it’s a dream for fans of the band, as the group plays a wide array of hits and rarities with grand production and most of their classic lineup.
But this week in Holmdel, New Jersey, the band is performing what they’re dubbing as a special 30th-anniversary concert in the middle of their arena run, taking place at PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday, August 6. The set will feature a ton of special guests, but the most intriguing name on the list has to be legendary Hole frontperson Courtney Love.
Join The Discussion: Log In With