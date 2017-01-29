Saturday night is the annual NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The league decided to do something cool and have Snoop Dogg DJ before the night’s festivities, which is a wonderful idea, because everyone loves Snoop Dogg.
This plan backfired, though, because while Snoop was out there, he started playing “The Next Episode,” a song that everyone knows and loves. The problem was that “The Next Episode” features a whole hell of a lot of profanity, so if you don’t have a censored version, the people who are in attendance or watching at home are going to hear a lot of cussing.
Unfortunately for Snoop, he brought the uncensored mix of the song with him. Here is the video of the incident. A very obvious warning that this features NSFW language.
The good news is it didn’t seem like this really bugged anyone in the crowd – it didn’t sound like anyone booed or anything (mostly because “The Next Episode” bangs). Plus Snoop moved on fairly quickly to DMX’s “Party Up (Up In Here)” so it appears this was a case of no harm, no foul.
Between Snoop and the referee who dropped a pair of f-bombs with a live mic, it’s been quite the week for profanity in the National Hockey League.
Hahahaha love it
those savages that watch Hockey are used to profanity anyway.
big ups to snoop dogg tho crossing over and getting that NHL money. what was Gary Bettmans idea to get young urban youth into hockey? doubt that will work but i like Snoop being the guy they chose. Get that money Unc!
Anyone who enjoyed Snopp Dog or whatever name He is using this week lastnite is a moron but what am I to know,im just a savage
I watched hockey for the first time two weeks ago and two players just started fighting and the refs just stood there, I was so confused lol only to find out this is normal. I’m sure NHL fans don’t care about curse words
while football players are considered “thugs”.
NHL players keep the fighting on the ice. NFL players take it wherever they feel like. So, yeah, NFL players are thugs.
I noticed this, but I have no idea what you can and can’t say on TV any more.
Depends on the network and/or timeslot. Universally, f-bombs are still looked down upon on almost any network, while other swears are perfectly fine.