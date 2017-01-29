Snoop Dogg Forgot To Use Radio Edits While DJing The NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Saturday night is the annual NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The league decided to do something cool and have Snoop Dogg DJ before the night’s festivities, which is a wonderful idea, because everyone loves Snoop Dogg.

This plan backfired, though, because while Snoop was out there, he started playing “The Next Episode,” a song that everyone knows and loves. The problem was that “The Next Episode” features a whole hell of a lot of profanity, so if you don’t have a censored version, the people who are in attendance or watching at home are going to hear a lot of cussing.

Unfortunately for Snoop, he brought the uncensored mix of the song with him. Here is the video of the incident. A very obvious warning that this features NSFW language.

The good news is it didn’t seem like this really bugged anyone in the crowd – it didn’t sound like anyone booed or anything (mostly because “The Next Episode” bangs). Plus Snoop moved on fairly quickly to DMX’s “Party Up (Up In Here)” so it appears this was a case of no harm, no foul.

Between Snoop and the referee who dropped a pair of f-bombs with a live mic, it’s been quite the week for profanity in the National Hockey League.

(Via Deadspin)

